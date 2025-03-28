Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
5:12 minutes
Problem 3.4.5b
Textbook Question
Motion Along a Coordinate Line
Exercises 1–6 give the positions s = f(t) of a body moving on a coordinate line, with s in meters and t in seconds.
b. Find the body’s speed and acceleration at the endpoints of the interval.
s = 25/t² − 5/t, 1 ≤ t ≤ 5
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, find the velocity function v(t) by differentiating the position function s(t) = \(\frac{25}{t^2} - \frac{5}{t}\) with respect to time t. Use the power rule and the chain rule for differentiation.
The velocity function v(t) is the derivative of s(t), so calculate v(t) = \(-\frac{50}{t^3} + \frac{5}{t^2}\).
Next, find the acceleration function a(t) by differentiating the velocity function v(t) with respect to time t. Again, apply the power rule and the chain rule.
The acceleration function a(t) is the derivative of v(t), so calculate a(t) = \(\frac{150}{t^4} - \frac{10}{t^3}\).
Evaluate the velocity v(t) and acceleration a(t) at the endpoints of the interval t = 1 and t = 5 to find the body's speed and acceleration at these points.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function represents the rate of change of the function with respect to a variable. In the context of motion, the derivative of the position function s = f(t) with respect to time t gives the velocity of the body. Calculating the derivative is essential to find the speed and acceleration at specific points.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Velocity and Speed
Velocity is the derivative of the position function with respect to time, indicating the direction and rate of motion. Speed, however, is the magnitude of velocity, representing how fast an object is moving regardless of direction. To find speed at the endpoints, compute the absolute value of the velocity at those points.
Recommended video:
06:29
Derivatives Applied To Velocity
Second Derivative and Acceleration
Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity with respect to time, found by taking the second derivative of the position function. It indicates how quickly the velocity is changing. For this problem, calculate the second derivative of s = f(t) to determine the acceleration at the interval's endpoints.
Recommended video:
06:02
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Watch next
Master Derivatives Applied To Velocity with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning