Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (x² dx) / (x² - 1)^(5/2), where x > 1
∫ (1 - x²)^(1/2) / x⁴ dx
∫ 6 dt / (9t² + 1)²
∫ (1 - r²)^(5/2) / r⁸ dr
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dθ / √(2θ - θ²))