Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ x √(x² - 4) dx
∫ dx / (x² √(x² + 1))
∫ √(9 - w²) dw / w²
For Exercises 49–52, complete the square before using an appropriate trigonometric substitution.
∫ √(x² + 2x + 2) / (x² + 2x + 1) dx
∫ (1 - x²)^(1/2) / x⁴ dx
∫ 6 dt / (9t² + 1)²
∫ (1 - r²)^(5/2) / r⁸ dr