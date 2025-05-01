Evaluate the indefinite integral: .
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Evaluate the indefinite integral:14views
Evaluate the integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.)14views
Evaluate the indefinite integral as an infinite series: .17views
Evaluate the indefinite integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.)15views
Evaluate the indefinite integral:3views
Evaluate the indefinite integral:12views
Evaluate the integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.)12views
Evaluate the indefinite integral as a power series:17views
Evaluate the integral: .18views
Evaluate the indefinite integral:18views
Evaluate the indefinite integral:12views
71. Different Methods
Let I = ∫ (x²)/(x + 1) dx.
b. Evaluate I by first performing long division on the integrand.2views
Evaluate the indefinite integral. Remember to include the constant of integration.13views
Evaluate the integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.)16views