Determine the area of the shaded region bounded by the curve x^2=y^4(1−y^3) (see figure).
Find the area of the following regions, expressing your results in terms of the positive integer n≥2.
Let Aₙ be the area of the region bounded by f(x)=x^1/n and g(x)=x^n on the interval [0,1], where n is a positive integer. Evaluate lim n→∞ Aₙ and interpret the result. br
27–33. Multiple regions The regions R₁,R₂, and R₃ (see figure) are formed by the graphs of y = 2√x,y = 3−x,and x=3.
Find the area of each of the regions R₁,R₂, and R₃.
14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
Find the area of the region (see figure) in two ways.
a. Using integration with respect to x.
Set up a sum of two integrals that equals the area of the shaded region bounded by the graphs of the functions f and g on [a, c] (see figure). Assume the curves intersect at x=b.
21–30. {Use of Tech} Arc length by calculator
a. Write and simplify the integral that gives the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = ln x, for 1≤x≤4