14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
Express the area of the shaded region in Exercise 5 as the sum of two integrals with respect to y. Do not evaluate the integrals.
Find the area of the region (see figure) in two ways.
a. Using integration with respect to x.
Set up a sum of two integrals that equals the area of the shaded region bounded by the graphs of the functions f and g on [a, c] (see figure). Assume the curves intersect at x=b.
21–30. {Use of Tech} Arc length by calculator
a. Write and simplify the integral that gives the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = x³/3, for −1≤x≤1
b. If necessary, use technology to evaluate or approximate the integral.
y = cos 2x, for 0 ≤ x ≤ π