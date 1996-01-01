Find the area of the shaded regions in the following figures.
Determine the area of the shaded region bounded by the curve x^2=y^4(1−y^3) (see figure).
Find the area of the following regions, expressing your results in terms of the positive integer n≥2.
Let Aₙ be the area of the region bounded by f(x)=x^1/n and g(x)=x^n on the interval [0,1], where n is a positive integer. Evaluate lim n→∞ Aₙ and interpret the result. br
27–33. Multiple regions The regions R₁,R₂, and R₃ (see figure) are formed by the graphs of y = 2√x,y = 3−x,and x=3.
Find the area of each of the regions R₁,R₂, and R₃.
Express the area of the shaded region in Exercise 5 as the sum of two integrals with respect to y. Do not evaluate the integrals.
Find the area of the region (see figure) in two ways.
a. Using integration with respect to x.
Set up a sum of two integrals that equals the area of the shaded region bounded by the graphs of the functions f and g on [a, c] (see figure). Assume the curves intersect at x=b.