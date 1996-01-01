5–10. First-order linear equations Find the general solution of the following equations.
y'(x) = −y + 2
y'(x) = −y + 2
v'(y) − v/2 = 14
11–16. Initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(x) = −y + 2, y(0) = −2
y'(t) − 3y = 12, y(1) = 4
27–30. Newton’s Law of Cooling Solve the differential equation for Newton’s Law of Cooling to find the temperature function in the following cases. Then answer any additional questions.
An iron rod is removed from a blacksmith’s forge at a temperature of 900°C . Assume k=0.02 and the rod cools in a room with a temperature of 30°C When does the temperature of the rod reach 100°C?
Solving Bernoulli equations Use the method outlined in Exercise 43 to solve the following Bernoulli equations.
a. y′(t) + y = 2y²
23–26. Stirred tank reactions For each of the following stirred tank reactions, carry out the following analysis.
a. Write an initial value problem for the mass of the substance.
A 500-L tank is initially filled with pure water. A copper sulfate solution with a concentration of 20 g/L flows into the tank at a rate of 4 L/min. The thoroughly mixed solution is drained from the tank at a rate of 4 L/min.
b. Solve the initial value problem.
A 500-L tank is initially filled with pure water. A copper sulfate solution with a concentration of 20 g/L flows into the tank at a rate of 4 L/min. The thoroughly mixed solution is drained from the tank at a rate of 4 L/min.