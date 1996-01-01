23–26. Stirred tank reactions For each of the following stirred tank reactions, carry out the following analysis.

a. Write an initial value problem for the mass of the substance.





A 500-L tank is initially filled with pure water. A copper sulfate solution with a concentration of 20 g/L flows into the tank at a rate of 4 L/min. The thoroughly mixed solution is drained from the tank at a rate of 4 L/min.