5–10. First-order linear equations Find the general solution of the following equations.
v'(y) − v/2 = 14
v'(y) − v/2 = 14
11–16. Initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(x) = −y + 2, y(0) = −2
y'(t) − 3y = 12, y(1) = 4
23–26. Loan problems The following initial value problems model the payoff of a loan. In each case, solve the initial value problem, for t≥0 graph the solution, and determine the first month in which the loan balance is zero.
B′(t) = 0.005B − 500, B(0) = 50,000
Solving Bernoulli equations Use the method outlined in Exercise 43 to solve the following Bernoulli equations.
a. y′(t) + y = 2y²
23–26. Stirred tank reactions For each of the following stirred tank reactions, carry out the following analysis.
a. Write an initial value problem for the mass of the substance.
A 500-L tank is initially filled with pure water. A copper sulfate solution with a concentration of 20 g/L flows into the tank at a rate of 4 L/min. The thoroughly mixed solution is drained from the tank at a rate of 4 L/min.
b. Solve the initial value problem.
A 500-L tank is initially filled with pure water. A copper sulfate solution with a concentration of 20 g/L flows into the tank at a rate of 4 L/min. The thoroughly mixed solution is drained from the tank at a rate of 4 L/min.
A one-million-liter pond is contaminated by a chemical pollutant with a concentration of 20 g/L. The source of the pollutant is removed, and pure water is allowed to flow into the pond at a rate of 1200 L/hr. Assuming the pond is thoroughly mixed and drained at a rate of 1200 L/hr, how long does it take to reduce the concentration of the solution in the pond to 10% of the initial value?