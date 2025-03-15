In Exercises 1 and 2, find the domains of f, g, f + g, and f ⋅ g.

Algebraic Combinations In Exercises 1 and 2, find the domains of f, g, f + g, and f ⋅ g. f(x) = √(x + 1), g(x) = √(x − 1)

Algebraic Combinations In Exercises 1 and 2, find the domains of f, g, f + g, and f ⋅ g. f(x) = √(x + 1), g(x) = √(x − 1)

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above