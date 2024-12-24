6:08 minutes 6:08 minutes Problem 76a Textbook Question Textbook Question Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes. f(x) = (x4 − 1)/(x^2−1)

