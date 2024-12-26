4:21 minutes 4:21 minutes Problem 2.76b Textbook Question Textbook Question Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x). f(x) = (x^4−1)/(x^2−1)

