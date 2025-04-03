Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
2:23 minutes
Problem 2.6.35
Textbook Question
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→∞ (x − 3) / √(4x² + 25)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the highest power of x in the denominator. In this case, the highest power is x² under the square root, which simplifies to x when considering the square root.
Divide both the numerator and the denominator by x, the highest power of x in the denominator. This gives us: (x/x - 3/x) / (√(4x² + 25)/x).
Simplify the expression: The numerator becomes (1 - 3/x) and the denominator becomes √(4 + 25/x²).
Evaluate the limit as x approaches infinity: As x → ∞, 3/x approaches 0 and 25/x² approaches 0.
The expression simplifies to (1 - 0) / √(4 + 0), which further simplifies to 1/√4. Calculate the final limit value from this simplified expression.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits at Infinity
Limits at infinity involve finding the behavior of a function as the variable approaches positive or negative infinity. This concept helps determine the end behavior of functions, particularly rational functions, by analyzing the dominant terms. Understanding limits at infinity is crucial for evaluating how functions grow or shrink without bound.
03:07
Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist
Rational Functions
Rational functions are expressions formed by the ratio of two polynomials. To find limits involving rational functions, especially as x approaches infinity, it's essential to identify the highest power of x in the denominator and numerator. This helps simplify the function and determine its limit by focusing on the dominant terms that influence the function's behavior.
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
Simplification Techniques
Simplification techniques involve dividing the numerator and denominator by the highest power of x present in the denominator. This process reduces the complexity of the function, allowing for easier evaluation of limits. By simplifying, we can isolate terms that significantly impact the limit, making it possible to determine the function's behavior as x approaches infinity.
05:03
Initial Value Problems
