Odd Function An odd function is a function f(x) that satisfies the condition f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain. This symmetry about the origin implies that the graph of the function is symmetric with respect to the origin. Understanding this property is crucial for analyzing the behavior of the function as x approaches zero from both the positive and negative directions. Recommended video: 06:21 06:21 Properties of Functions

Limit from the Right The limit of a function as x approaches a value from the right, denoted as limx→a+ f(x), describes the behavior of the function as x gets arbitrarily close to a from values greater than a. In this context, knowing limx→0+ f(x) = 3 indicates that as x approaches zero from the positive side, the function approaches the value 3. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits