Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
1:52 minutes
Problem 2.4.49
Textbook Question
Theory and Examples
Suppose that f is an odd function of x. Does knowing that limx→0+ f(x) = 3 tell you anything about limx→0− f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of an odd function: A function f(x) is odd if for all x in the domain of f, f(-x) = -f(x).
Consider the given limit: lim as x approaches 0 from the positive side (x → 0+) of f(x) is 3. This means as x gets closer to 0 from the right, f(x) approaches 3.
Use the property of odd functions: Since f is odd, f(-x) = -f(x). Therefore, if x approaches 0 from the positive side, -x approaches 0 from the negative side.
Apply the odd function property to the limit: lim as x approaches 0 from the negative side (x → 0−) of f(x) is equal to lim as x approaches 0 from the positive side of -f(x).
Conclude the relationship: Since lim as x → 0+ f(x) = 3, it follows that lim as x → 0− f(x) = -3, due to the odd function property.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Odd Function
An odd function is a function f(x) that satisfies the condition f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain. This symmetry about the origin implies that the graph of the function is symmetric with respect to the origin. Understanding this property is crucial for analyzing the behavior of the function as x approaches zero from both the positive and negative directions.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions
Limit from the Right
The limit of a function as x approaches a value from the right, denoted as limx→a+ f(x), describes the behavior of the function as x gets arbitrarily close to a from values greater than a. In this context, knowing limx→0+ f(x) = 3 indicates that as x approaches zero from the positive side, the function approaches the value 3.
Recommended video:
Limit from the Left
The limit of a function as x approaches a value from the left, denoted as limx→a− f(x), describes the behavior of the function as x gets arbitrarily close to a from values less than a. For an odd function, the limit from the left can be deduced from the limit from the right due to the symmetry property, specifically limx→0− f(x) = -limx→0+ f(x).
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning