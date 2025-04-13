Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
4:03 minutes
Problem 2.6.29
Textbook Question
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→⁻∞ (³√x − ⁵√x) / (³√x + ⁵√x)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the highest power of x in the denominator. In this case, the highest power is the fifth root of x, which can be expressed as x^(1/5).
Divide both the numerator and the denominator by x^(1/5). This will help simplify the expression and make it easier to evaluate the limit.
Rewrite the expression: ((³√x)/x^(1/5) - (⁵√x)/x^(1/5)) / ((³√x)/x^(1/5) + (⁵√x)/x^(1/5)).
Simplify each term: ³√x is x^(1/3), so (³√x)/x^(1/5) becomes x^(1/3 - 1/5). Similarly, (⁵√x)/x^(1/5) becomes x^(1/5 - 1/5) = x^0 = 1.
Evaluate the limit as x approaches -∞. Consider the behavior of x^(1/3 - 1/5) as x approaches -∞, and use this to determine the limit of the entire expression.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits at Infinity
Limits at infinity involve evaluating the behavior of a function as the variable approaches positive or negative infinity. This concept helps determine the end behavior of functions, particularly rational functions, by analyzing the leading terms. Understanding limits at infinity is crucial for identifying horizontal asymptotes and the overall growth or decay of functions.
Recommended video:
03:07
Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist
Rational Functions
Rational functions are expressions formed by the ratio of two polynomials. When evaluating limits of rational functions as x approaches infinity, it's essential to consider the degrees of the numerator and denominator. Simplifying the expression by dividing by the highest power of x in the denominator can reveal the function's behavior at infinity, aiding in limit calculation.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
Roots and Exponents
Understanding roots and exponents is vital when dealing with expressions involving noninteger or negative powers of x. The cube root (³√x) and fifth root (⁵√x) are examples of fractional exponents, which can be rewritten as x^(1/3) and x^(1/5), respectively. Recognizing how these terms behave as x approaches infinity or negative infinity is key to simplifying and evaluating limits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
7:39
Introduction to Exponent Rules
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning