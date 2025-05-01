Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Multiple Choice
Let R be the region bounded by the graphs of y = 2x and y = 4x - x^2. What is the area of R?
A
9/2
B
7/2
C
4
D
6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the region R by finding the points of intersection between the two curves y = 2x and y = 4x - x^2. Set 2x = 4x - x^2 and solve for x. This will give the x-coordinates of the intersection points.
Step 2: Determine the bounds of integration. The x-values obtained from the intersection points will serve as the limits of integration for calculating the area.
Step 3: Set up the integral to find the area of R. The area is calculated by subtracting the lower curve (y = 2x) from the upper curve (y = 4x - x^2) and integrating over the interval determined in Step 2. The integral will be: ∫[lower bound, upper bound] ((4x - x^2) - (2x)) dx.
Step 4: Simplify the integrand. Combine like terms to simplify the expression inside the integral: (4x - x^2 - 2x) = (2x - x^2). The integral becomes ∫[lower bound, upper bound] (2x - x^2) dx.
Step 5: Compute the integral. Break it into two parts: ∫[lower bound, upper bound] 2x dx and ∫[lower bound, upper bound] -x^2 dx. Evaluate each part using the power rule for integration, and then subtract the results to find the area of R.
