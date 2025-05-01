Step 2: Recall the formulas for the centroid. The x-coordinate of the centroid is given by \( \bar{x} = \frac{1}{A} \int_{a}^{b} x \cdot [f(x) - g(x)] \, dx \), and the y-coordinate is given by \( \bar{y} = \frac{1}{A} \int_{a}^{b} \frac{[f(x) + g(x)]}{2} \cdot [f(x) - g(x)] \, dx \), where \( A \) is the area of the region, \( f(x) \) is the upper curve, and \( g(x) \) is the lower curve.