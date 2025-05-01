Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Multiple Choice
Given the region bounded above by y = x^2 and below by y = x on the interval 0 ≤ x ≤ 1, determine the x- and y-coordinates of the centroid of the shaded area.
A
x = 0.7, y = 0.25
B
x = 0.6, y = 0.35
C
x = 0.583, y = 0.283
D
x = 0.5, y = 0.5
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The centroid of a region is the 'center of mass' of the area. To find the centroid, we need to calculate the x-coordinate (denoted as \( \bar{x} \)) and y-coordinate (denoted as \( \bar{y} \)) using formulas for the centroid of a region bounded by curves.
Step 2: Recall the formulas for the centroid. The x-coordinate of the centroid is given by \( \bar{x} = \frac{1}{A} \int_{a}^{b} x \cdot [f(x) - g(x)] \, dx \), and the y-coordinate is given by \( \bar{y} = \frac{1}{A} \int_{a}^{b} \frac{[f(x) + g(x)]}{2} \cdot [f(x) - g(x)] \, dx \), where \( A \) is the area of the region, \( f(x) \) is the upper curve, and \( g(x) \) is the lower curve.
Step 3: Calculate the area \( A \) of the region. The area is given by \( A = \int_{a}^{b} [f(x) - g(x)] \, dx \). Here, \( f(x) = x^2 \) and \( g(x) = x \), and the interval is \( [0, 1] \). Set up the integral \( A = \int_{0}^{1} (x^2 - x) \, dx \). Evaluate this integral to find \( A \).
Step 4: Set up the integral for \( \bar{x} \). Substitute \( f(x) = x^2 \) and \( g(x) = x \) into the formula for \( \bar{x} \): \( \bar{x} = \frac{1}{A} \int_{0}^{1} x \cdot (x^2 - x) \, dx \). Simplify the integrand and evaluate the integral.
Step 5: Set up the integral for \( \bar{y} \). Substitute \( f(x) = x^2 \) and \( g(x) = x \) into the formula for \( \bar{y} \): \( \bar{y} = \frac{1}{A} \int_{0}^{1} \frac{(x^2 + x)}{2} \cdot (x^2 - x) \, dx \). Simplify the integrand and evaluate the integral. Combine the results to find the coordinates of the centroid.
