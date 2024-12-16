Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The graph of a function can never cross one of its horizontal asymptotes.
a. The graph of a function can never cross one of its horizontal asymptotes.
c. The graph of a function can have any number of vertical asymptotes but at most two horizontal asymptotes.
If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.
The population of a bacteria culture is given by .
The population of a culture of tumor cells is given by .
The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted cosh(x), is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as cosh(x)=2ex+e−x.
b. Evaluate . Use symmetry and part (a) to sketch a plausible graph for .
Consider the graph of y=cot^−1 x(see Section 1.4) and determine the following limits using the graph.
lim x→∞ cot^−1
lim x→−∞ cot^−1x