Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function The limit of a function as x approaches a particular value is the value that the function approaches as the input gets arbitrarily close to that point. In this context, limx→1 f(x) = 1 means that as x gets closer to 1, f(x) approaches 1, regardless of the function's value at x = 1. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0

Formal Definition of a Limit The formal definition of a limit, often called the epsilon-delta definition, states that for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. This definition is used to rigorously prove that the limit of f(x) as x approaches c is L, ensuring the function's behavior near the point is consistent with the limit value. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral