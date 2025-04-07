Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Problem 2.3.39
Textbook Question
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→9 √(x − 5) = 2
1
Step 1: Understand the formal definition of a limit. The limit of a function f(x) as x approaches a value c is L if for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε.
Step 2: Identify the function and the limit statement. Here, the function is f(x) = √(x - 5) and we want to prove that lim(x→9) f(x) = 2.
Step 3: Set up the inequality |√(x - 5) - 2| < ε. We need to find a δ such that whenever 0 < |x - 9| < δ, this inequality holds.
Step 4: Manipulate the inequality |√(x - 5) - 2| < ε to find a suitable δ. Start by squaring both sides to eliminate the square root, leading to |x - 5 - 4| < ε².
Step 5: Solve the inequality |x - 9| < δ by relating it to the previous inequality. Choose δ such that it satisfies both the original limit condition and the manipulated inequality, ensuring the limit holds as x approaches 9.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit Definition
The formal definition of a limit, often called the epsilon-delta definition, states that for a function f(x) to have a limit L as x approaches a value c, for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. This definition is crucial for rigorously proving limit statements.
Square Root Function
Understanding the behavior of the square root function is essential, as it is continuous and differentiable for x > 0. In this context, the function √(x - 5) is involved, and knowing its properties helps in manipulating and evaluating the limit as x approaches a specific value, ensuring the function behaves predictably.
Substitution Method
The substitution method is a technique used to simplify limit problems by introducing a new variable. For the given limit, setting u = x - 5 transforms the problem into a simpler form, allowing us to apply the epsilon-delta definition more easily. This method helps in isolating the variable and focusing on the core behavior of the function near the limit point.
