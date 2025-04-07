Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit Definition The formal definition of a limit, often called the epsilon-delta definition, states that for a function f(x) to have a limit L as x approaches a value c, for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. This definition is crucial for rigorously proving limit statements. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral

Square Root Function Understanding the behavior of the square root function is essential, as it is continuous and differentiable for x > 0. In this context, the function √(x - 5) is involved, and knowing its properties helps in manipulating and evaluating the limit as x approaches a specific value, ensuring the function behaves predictably. Recommended video: 03:19 03:19 Completing the Square to Rewrite the Integrand Example 6