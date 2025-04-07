Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit Definition The formal definition of a limit, often called the epsilon-delta definition, states that for a function f(x) to have a limit L as x approaches a value c, for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. This definition is crucial for rigorously proving limit statements. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral

Square Root Function The square root function, √(x), is a fundamental mathematical function that returns the principal square root of a non-negative number x. Understanding its behavior, especially near points of interest like x = 0, is essential for analyzing limits involving square roots, as it affects the continuity and differentiability of the function. Recommended video: 03:19 03:19 Completing the Square to Rewrite the Integrand Example 6