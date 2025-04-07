Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
6:28 minutes
Problem 2.3.40
Textbook Question
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
lim x→0 √(4 − x) = 2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the formal definition of a limit: For the limit \( \lim_{x \to a} f(x) = L \), for every \( \epsilon > 0 \), there exists a \( \delta > 0 \) such that if \( 0 < |x - a| < \delta \), then \( |f(x) - L| < \epsilon \).
In this problem, we need to prove that \( \lim_{x \to 0} \sqrt{4 - x} = 2 \). This means for every \( \epsilon > 0 \), we need to find a \( \delta > 0 \) such that if \( 0 < |x - 0| < \delta \), then \( |\sqrt{4 - x} - 2| < \epsilon \).
Consider the expression \( |\sqrt{4 - x} - 2| < \epsilon \). To manipulate this, multiply and divide by the conjugate: \( |\sqrt{4 - x} - 2| = \frac{|(\sqrt{4 - x} - 2)(\sqrt{4 - x} + 2)|}{|\sqrt{4 - x} + 2|} = \frac{|4 - x - 4|}{|\sqrt{4 - x} + 2|} = \frac{|x|}{|\sqrt{4 - x} + 2|} \).
To ensure \( \frac{|x|}{|\sqrt{4 - x} + 2|} < \epsilon \), we need \( |x| < \epsilon \cdot |\sqrt{4 - x} + 2| \). Since \( \sqrt{4 - x} \) is close to 2 when \( x \) is near 0, \( |\sqrt{4 - x} + 2| \) is close to 4. We can choose \( \delta \) such that \( |x| < \epsilon \cdot 4 \).
Finally, choose \( \delta = \min(1, 4\epsilon) \) to ensure that \( |x| < \delta \) implies \( |\sqrt{4 - x} - 2| < \epsilon \). This completes the proof using the formal definition of a limit.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit Definition
The formal definition of a limit, often called the epsilon-delta definition, states that for a function f(x) to have a limit L as x approaches a value c, for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. This definition is crucial for rigorously proving limit statements.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral
Square Root Function
The square root function, √(x), is a fundamental mathematical function that returns the principal square root of a non-negative number x. Understanding its behavior, especially near points of interest like x = 0, is essential for analyzing limits involving square roots, as it affects the continuity and differentiability of the function.
Recommended video:
03:19
Completing the Square to Rewrite the Integrand Example 6
Limit Properties
Limit properties, such as the limit of a sum, product, or composition of functions, help simplify complex limit problems. For instance, knowing that the limit of a constant is the constant itself, and the limit of a function as x approaches a point can be distributed over addition and multiplication, aids in breaking down and solving limit problems efficiently.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning