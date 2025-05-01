Step 5: Find the coordinates of the point on the curve corresponding to t = 3 by substituting t = 3 into the parametric equations x = t^2 - 4 and y = t^2 - 2t. Use the point-slope form of the equation of a line, y - y1 = m(x - x1), where m is the slope and (x1, y1) is the point, to write the equation of the tangent line.