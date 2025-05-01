Step 1: Recall the general formula for the equation of the tangent plane to a surface z = f(x, y) at a point (x₀, y₀, z₀). The formula is given by: z - z₀ = fₓ(x₀, y₀)(x - x₀) + fᵧ(x₀, y₀)(y - y₀), where fₓ and fᵧ are the partial derivatives of f with respect to x and y, respectively.