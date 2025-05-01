Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Find an equation of the tangent plane to the surface z = x^2 + y^2 at the point (1, 2, 5).
A
z = 2(x - 1) + 4(y - 2) + 5
B
z = 2x + 4y - 5
C
z = 2x + 4y - 1
D
z = 2x + 4y - 5
E
z = 2(x - 1) + 4(y - 2) + 5
F
z = 2x + 4y - 5
G
z = 2(x - 1) + 4(y - 2) + 5
H
z = 2x + 4y - 5
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the general formula for the equation of the tangent plane to a surface z = f(x, y) at a point (x₀, y₀, z₀). The formula is given by: z - z₀ = fₓ(x₀, y₀)(x - x₀) + fᵧ(x₀, y₀)(y - y₀), where fₓ and fᵧ are the partial derivatives of f with respect to x and y, respectively.
Step 2: Compute the partial derivative of the given surface z = x² + y² with respect to x. This gives fₓ(x, y) = ∂/∂x(x² + y²) = 2x.
Step 3: Compute the partial derivative of the given surface z = x² + y² with respect to y. This gives fᵧ(x, y) = ∂/∂y(x² + y²) = 2y.
Step 4: Evaluate the partial derivatives at the given point (1, 2). For fₓ(1, 2), substitute x = 1 and y = 2 into fₓ(x, y) = 2x, resulting in fₓ(1, 2) = 2(1) = 2. Similarly, for fᵧ(1, 2), substitute x = 1 and y = 2 into fᵧ(x, y) = 2y, resulting in fᵧ(1, 2) = 2(2) = 4.
Step 5: Substitute the values x₀ = 1, y₀ = 2, z₀ = 5, fₓ(1, 2) = 2, and fᵧ(1, 2) = 4 into the tangent plane formula z - z₀ = fₓ(x₀, y₀)(x - x₀) + fᵧ(x₀, y₀)(y - y₀). Simplify the equation to find the tangent plane: z = 2(x - 1) + 4(y - 2) + 5.
Watch next
Master Slopes of Tangent Lines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice