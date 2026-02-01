Average value What is the average value of f(x) = 1/x on the interval [1, p] for p > 1? What is the average value of f as p → ∞?
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
8. Definite Integrals
Average Value of a Function
Average Value: Find the average value of the function f(x) = 1 / (1 - sin θ) on the interval [0, π/6].
Bounds on an integral Suppose ƒ is continuous on [a, b] with ƒ''(𝓍) > 0 on the interval. It can be shown that (b―a) ƒ [(a + b) /2] ≤ ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 ≤ (b―a) [ (ƒ(a) + ƒ(b)) /2]
(a) Assuming ƒ is nonnegative on [a, b], draw a figure to illustrate the geometric meaning of these inequalities. Discuss your conclusions. b.
Average value
In a mass-spring-dashpot system like the one in Exercise 65, the mass's position at time t is
y = 4e^(-t)(sin(t) - cos(t)), t ≥ 0.
Find the average value of y over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π.
