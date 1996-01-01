Explain the statement that a continuous function on an interval [a,b] equals its average value at some point on (a,b).
Table of contents
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
19
views
Textbook Question
Average value of the derivative Suppose ƒ ' is a continuous function for all real numbers. Show that the average value of the derivative on an interval [a, b] is ƒ⁻' = (ƒ(b) ―ƒ(a))/ (b―a) . Interpret this result in terms of secant lines.
8
views
Textbook Question
Average distance on a triangle Consider the right triangle with vertices (0,0) ,(0,b) , and (a,0) , where a > 0 and b > 0. Show that the average vertical distance from points on the 𝓍-axis to the hypotenuse is b/2 , for all a > 0 .
2
views