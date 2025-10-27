Bounds on an integral Suppose ƒ is continuous on [a, b] with ƒ''(𝓍) > 0 on the interval. It can be shown that (b―a) ƒ [(a + b) /2] ≤ ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 ≤ (b―a) [ (ƒ(a) + ƒ(b)) /2]

(a) Assuming ƒ is nonnegative on [a, b], draw a figure to illustrate the geometric meaning of these inequalities. Discuss your conclusions. b.