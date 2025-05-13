To determine the convergence or divergence of an improper integral, we start by rewriting the integral with an infinite upper bound. For the integral in question, we express it as a limit:

$$\int_0^{\infty} \frac{2}{1 + x^2} \, dx = \lim_{t \to \infty} \int_0^t \frac{2}{1 + x^2} \, dx$$

Next, we can factor out the constant 2 from the integral:

$$= 2 \cdot \lim_{t \to \infty} \int_0^t \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \, dx$$

The integral $$\int \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \, dx$$ is a well-known form that results in the inverse tangent function:

$$\int \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \, dx = \tan^{-1}(x) + C$$

Thus, we can rewrite our expression as:

$$= 2 \cdot \lim_{t \to \infty} \left[ \tan^{-1}(x) \right]_0^t$$

Evaluating this from 0 to t gives us:

$$= 2 \cdot \lim_{t \to \infty} \left( \tan^{-1}(t) - \tan^{-1}(0) \right)$$

Since $$\tan^{-1}(0) = 0$$, we simplify to:

$$= 2 \cdot \lim_{t \to \infty} \tan^{-1}(t)$$

As $$t$$ approaches infinity, the inverse tangent function approaches its horizontal asymptote at $$\frac{\pi}{2}$$:

$$= 2 \cdot \frac{\pi}{2} = \pi$$

Since we obtained a finite value of $$\pi$$, we conclude that the integral converges. Therefore, the result of the improper integral is:

$$\pi$$