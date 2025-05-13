To evaluate the improper integral from negative infinity to zero of the function \( x \sin(x) \, dx \), we first recognize that the presence of negative infinity as a limit indicates that we need to approach this integral using limits. We rewrite the integral as:

\[\lim_{t \to -\infty} \int_{t}^{0} x \sin(x) \, dx\]

Since the integrand is a product of two functions, we cannot use a simple substitution. Instead, we apply integration by parts, which is based on the formula:

\[\int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du\]

We choose \( u = x \) (thus \( du = dx \)) and \( dv = \sin(x) \, dx \) (which integrates to \( v = -\cos(x) \)). Applying integration by parts, we have:

\[\int x \sin(x) \, dx = -x \cos(x) + \int \cos(x) \, dx\]

Integrating \( \cos(x) \) gives us \( \sin(x) \), so we can express the integral as:

\[-x \cos(x) + \sin(x)\]

Now, we evaluate this expression from \( t \) to \( 0 \):

\[\lim_{t \to -\infty} \left[ -x \cos(x) + \sin(x) \right]_{t}^{0}\]

Plugging in the upper limit \( 0 \), we find:

\[-0 \cdot \cos(0) + \sin(0) = 0\]

For the lower limit \( t \), we have:

\[-t \cos(t) + \sin(t)\]

Thus, the expression becomes:

\[0 - \left( -t \cos(t) + \sin(t) \right) = t \cos(t) - \sin(t)\]

As \( t \) approaches negative infinity, we analyze the behavior of \( t \cos(t) \) and \( -\sin(t) \). The term \( t \cos(t) \) oscillates between \( -\infty \) and \( +\infty \) because \( \cos(t) \) oscillates between -1 and 1, while \( t \) approaches negative infinity. Similarly, \( -\sin(t) \) oscillates between -1 and 1. Therefore, both terms do not converge to a single value.

Since both components diverge, we conclude that the original integral diverges. Thus, the integral from negative infinity to zero of \( x \sin(x) \, dx \) is divergent.