In evaluating improper integrals, it is essential to determine whether they converge or diverge, and to compute their values if they converge. For instance, consider the integral of the function \( x e^x \) from 0 to infinity. Since the upper limit is infinity, we rewrite the integral as a limit:

\[ \int_0^\infty x e^x \, dx = \lim_{t \to \infty} \int_0^t x e^x \, dx \]

To solve this integral, we apply integration by parts, which is based on the formula:

\[ \int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du \]

Choosing \( u = x \) (thus \( du = dx \)) and \( dv = e^x \, dx \) (which gives \( v = e^x \)), we can express the integral as:

\[ \lim_{t \to \infty} \left( x e^x - \int e^x \, dx \right) \]

Evaluating the integral of \( e^x \) yields:

\[ \lim_{t \to \infty} \left( x e^x - e^x \right) \bigg|_0^t \]

Substituting the bounds, we find:

\[ \lim_{t \to \infty} \left( t e^t - e^t \right) - \left( 0 - 1 \right) \]

As \( t \) approaches infinity, both \( t e^t \) and \( e^t \) diverge to infinity, leading to the conclusion that the integral diverges. Thus, the result for this example is that the integral diverges.

In the second example, we evaluate the integral of \( x e^x \) from negative infinity to zero. We express this as:

\[ \int_{-\infty}^0 x e^x \, dx = \lim_{t \to -\infty} \int_t^0 x e^x \, dx \]

Using the same integration by parts approach, we find that the integral evaluates to:

\[ \lim_{t \to -\infty} \left( 0 - (t e^t - e^t) \right) \bigg|_t^0 \]

Substituting the bounds gives:

\[ 0 - (-1) - \lim_{t \to -\infty} (t e^t - e^t) \]

As \( t \) approaches negative infinity, \( e^t \) approaches zero, and thus the entire expression converges to -1. Therefore, this integral converges to -1.

Finally, for the integral from negative infinity to positive infinity of \( x e^x \), we can split it into two parts:

\[ \int_{-\infty}^\infty x e^x \, dx = \int_{-\infty}^0 x e^x \, dx + \int_0^\infty x e^x \, dx \]

From previous evaluations, we know the first integral converges to -1, while the second diverges. Consequently, since one part diverges, the entire integral diverges. Thus, the conclusion for this example is that the integral diverges.

In summary, understanding the behavior of the function as it approaches the limits is crucial in determining the convergence or divergence of improper integrals. Integration by parts is a valuable technique for evaluating these integrals, especially when dealing with products of functions.