{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.
tan x ≈ x on [−π/6, π/6]
{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.
tan x ≈ x on [−π/6, π/6]
{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.
√(1+x) ≈ 1 + x/2 on [−0.1,0.1]
Working with binomial series Use properties of power series, substitution, and factoring to find the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for the following functions. Use the Maclaurin series
(1 + x)⁻² = 1 − 2x + 3x² − 4x³ + ⋯, for −1 < x < 1.
1/(3 + 4x)²
{Use of Tech} Number of terms What is the minimum order of the Taylor polynomial required to approximate the following quantities with an absolute error no greater than 10⁻³ ? (The answer depends on your choice of a center.)
ln 0.85
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = tan x ≈ x
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) =√(1+x) ≈ 1 + x/2
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = ln (1 + x) ≈ x − x²/2