Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Polynomial Approximation A Taylor polynomial approximates a function near a point using derivatives at that point. For √(1+x), the linear approximation at x=0 is 1 + x/2, derived from the function's value and first derivative. This approximation is accurate close to the center point. Recommended video: 07:00 07:00 Taylor Polynomials

Remainder Term (Lagrange Error Bound) The remainder term estimates the error between the actual function and its Taylor polynomial. The Lagrange form uses the (n+1)th derivative evaluated at some point in the interval to bound the error, ensuring the approximation's accuracy within a specified range. Recommended video: 05:23 05:23 Finding Area Between Curves on a Given Interval