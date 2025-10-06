Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Polynomial Approximation A Taylor polynomial approximates a function near a point using derivatives at that point. For tan x near 0, the linear approximation is tan x ≈ x, which is the first-degree Taylor polynomial. Understanding this helps in estimating how close the approximation is to the actual function. Recommended video: 07:00 07:00 Taylor Polynomials

Remainder Term (Lagrange Form) The remainder term quantifies the error between the function and its Taylor polynomial approximation. The Lagrange form expresses this error using a higher-order derivative evaluated at some point in the interval, providing a bound on the maximum possible error. Recommended video: 06:32 06:32 Alternating Series Remainder