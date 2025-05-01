Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose the figure above shows the graph of f', the derivative of a function f. At which of the following x-values does f have a local maximum?
A
At x where f'(x) is positive
B
At x where f'(x) is zero and does not change sign
C
At x where f'(x) changes from negative to positive
D
At x where f'(x) changes from positive to negative
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the relationship between the derivative of a function, f'(x), and the behavior of the original function, f(x). The derivative f'(x) represents the slope of the tangent line to the graph of f(x).
Step 2: A local maximum of f(x) occurs at a point where the slope of f(x) transitions from positive to negative. This means that f'(x) must change from positive to negative at that point.
Step 3: Analyze the behavior of f'(x): If f'(x) is positive, the function f(x) is increasing. If f'(x) is negative, the function f(x) is decreasing. A local maximum occurs when f(x) transitions from increasing to decreasing, which corresponds to f'(x) changing from positive to negative.
Step 4: Note that if f'(x) is zero but does not change sign, it indicates a critical point, but not necessarily a local maximum. For example, this could correspond to a local minimum or a point of inflection.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct condition for f(x) to have a local maximum is when f'(x) changes from positive to negative at a specific x-value.
Related Videos
Related Practice