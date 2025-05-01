Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given the graph of a function f(x), which of the following statements best describes the graph of its derivative f'(x)?
A
The graph of f'(x) is positive where f(x) is increasing and negative where f(x) is decreasing.
B
The graph of f'(x) is identical to the graph of f(x) but shifted up by one unit.
C
The graph of f'(x) is always above the x-axis if f(x) is concave up.
D
The graph of f'(x) is negative where f(x) is increasing and positive where f(x) is decreasing.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between a function f(x) and its derivative f'(x). The derivative f'(x) represents the rate of change or slope of the function f(x) at any given point.
Step 2: Recall that when f(x) is increasing (its slope is positive), the derivative f'(x) will be positive. Conversely, when f(x) is decreasing (its slope is negative), the derivative f'(x) will be negative.
Step 3: Analyze the incorrect options: The graph of f'(x) is not identical to f(x) shifted up by one unit, as the derivative represents the slope, not a vertical shift. Similarly, f'(x) is not always above the x-axis when f(x) is concave up; concavity relates to the second derivative, not the first.
Step 4: Evaluate the correct statement: The graph of f'(x) is positive where f(x) is increasing and negative where f(x) is decreasing. This aligns with the definition of the derivative as the slope of the function.
Step 5: Conclude that understanding the behavior of f'(x) in relation to f(x) is crucial for interpreting the graph of the derivative. The correct statement is based on the fundamental relationship between a function and its derivative.
Related Videos
Related Practice