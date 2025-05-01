Step 1: Understand the problem. The given iterated integral is \( \int_0^4 \int_0^{y^2} x^2 y \, dx \, dy \). This means we are integrating \( x^2 y \) first with respect to \( x \), and then with respect to \( y \). The limits for \( x \) are from 0 to \( y^2 \), and the limits for \( y \) are from 0 to 4.