In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' = xy ln x ln y
In Exercises 43 and 44, let S represent the pounds of salt in a tank at time t minutes. Set up a differential equation representing the given information and the rate at which S changes. Then solve for S and answer the particular questions.
Pure water flows into a tank at the rate of 4 gal/min, and the well-stirred mixture flows out of the tank at the rate of 5 gal/min. The tank initially holds 200 gal of solution containing 50 pounds of salt.
b. How many pounds of salt are in the tank after 1 minute? after 30 minutes?
c. When will the tank have exactly 5 pounds of salt and how many gallons of solution will be in the tank?
Show that (0, 0) and (c/d, a/b) are equilibrium points. Explain the meaning of each of these points.
Carbon monoxide pollution An executive conference room of a corporation contains 4500 ft³ of air initially free of carbon monoxide. Starting at time t = 0, cigarette smoke containing 4% carbon monoxide is blown into the room at the rate of 0.3 ft³/min. A ceiling fan keeps the air in the room well circulated and the air leaves the room at the same rate of 0.3 ft³/min. Find the time when the concentration of carbon monoxide in the room reaches 0.01%.