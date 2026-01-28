Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
12. (dy/dx) = 3x²e^(-y)
Show that (0, 0) and (c/d, a/b) are equilibrium points. Explain the meaning of each of these points.
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
(x²+y²)dx + xy dy = 0
(x.exp(y/x) + y)dx - x dy = 0
y' = y/x + cos ((y-x)/x)