The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ 2e^(−θ) sinθ dθ
∫₋∞^∞ 2x e^(−x²) dx
∫₂⁴ dt / [t√(t² − 4)]
∫₀² dx / √|x − 1|
∫₋∞^∞ (x dx) / (x² + 4)^(3/2)
∫₀² (s + 1) / √(4 − s²) ds
