The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋₈¹ dx / x^(1/3)
∫₀^∞ (16 tan⁻¹x dx) / (1 + x²)
∫₀^∞ 2e^(−θ) sinθ dθ
∫₋∞^∞ 2x e^(−x²) dx
∫₀² dx / √|x − 1|
∫₀^∞ dx / [(x + 1)(x² + 1)]
∫₋∞^∞ (x dx) / (x² + 4)^(3/2)