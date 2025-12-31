The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞^∞ 2x e^(−x²) dx
∫₋∞^∞ 2x e^(−x²) dx
∫₂⁴ dt / [t√(t² − 4)]
∫₀² dx / √|x − 1|
∫₀^∞ dx / [(x + 1)(x² + 1)]
∫₀² (s + 1) / √(4 − s²) ds
88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
b. Show that the inner and outer surfaces of the solid have infinite area.
89. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of
y = 1 / x², y = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (ii) about the y-axis.