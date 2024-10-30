Design a sine function with the given properties.

It has a period of ﻿ 12 12 12﻿ with a minimum value of ﻿ − 4 -4 −4﻿ at ﻿ t = 0 t=0 t=0﻿ and a maximum value of ﻿ 4 4 4﻿ at ﻿ t = 6 t=6 t=6﻿.