Beginning with the graphs of y = sin x y=\sin x y=sinx or y = cos x y=\cos x y=cosx, use shifting and scaling transformations to sketch the graph of the following functions. Use a graphing utility to check your work.

q ( x ) = 3.6 cos ( π x 24 ) + 2 q\left(x\right)=3.6\cos\left(\frac{\pi x}{24}\right)+2 q(x)=3.6cos(24πx)+2