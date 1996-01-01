55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
aₙ = (−1)ⁿ ⁿ√n
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
aₙ = (−1)ⁿ ⁿ√n
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{nsin³(nπ / 2) / (n + 1)}"
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
aₙ = e⁻ⁿcosn
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹n / n}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{sinn / 2ⁿ}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(75n⁻¹ / 99ⁿ) + (5ⁿsinn / 8ⁿ)}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{√(n² + 1) − n}