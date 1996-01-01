13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹(n)}
{tan⁻¹(n)}
Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{nsin(6 / n)}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(−1)ⁿ / 2ⁿ}
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
aₙ = (−1)ⁿ ⁿ√n
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
aₙ = e⁻ⁿcosn
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹n / n}
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{cosn / n}