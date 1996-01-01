13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(n + 1)!⁄n!}
{tan⁻¹(n)}
{nsin(6 / n)}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(−1)ⁿ / 2ⁿ}
{nsin³(nπ / 2) / (n + 1)}"
aₙ = e⁻ⁿcosn
{tan⁻¹n / n}