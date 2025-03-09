b. Solve the equation ƒ(𝓍) = 0 graphically with an error of magnitude at most 10⁻⁸ .

[Technology Exercise] Roots Let ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ ―𝓍― 1. b. Solve the equation ƒ(𝓍) = 0 graphically with an error of magnitude at most 10⁻⁸ .

Recommended similar problem, with video answer:

Verified Solution

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above