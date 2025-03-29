Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function measures how the function's output changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus, representing the rate of change or slope of the function at a given point. For a function y = f(x), the derivative is denoted as dy/dx and can be found using various rules such as the power rule, product rule, and chain rule. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Product Rule The product rule is used to find the derivative of a product of two functions. If y = u(x)v(x), where both u and v are functions of x, the derivative dy/dx is given by u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x). This rule is essential when dealing with functions that are multiplied together, as in the given problem y = x√(1 − x²). Recommended video: 05:18 05:18 The Product Rule