Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In equations where y is not isolated, we differentiate both sides with respect to x, treating y as a function of x, and apply the chain rule to terms involving y. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function, multiplied by the derivative of the inner function. This rule is crucial when differentiating terms like y^(3/2) with respect to x, where y is a function of x. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule