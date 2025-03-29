Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
3:32 minutes
Problem 3.9.21
Textbook Question
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
2y³/² + xy − x = 0
1
First, identify the given equation: 2y^(3/2) + xy - x = 0. We need to find dy, which involves differentiating the equation with respect to x.
Apply implicit differentiation to each term of the equation with respect to x. Remember that y is a function of x, so when differentiating terms involving y, use the chain rule.
Differentiate the first term, 2y^(3/2), with respect to x. Using the chain rule, this becomes (3/2) * 2 * y^(1/2) * dy/dx.
Differentiate the second term, xy, with respect to x. This requires the product rule: differentiate x to get 1, and differentiate y to get dy/dx, resulting in y + x * dy/dx.
Differentiate the third term, -x, with respect to x, which simply becomes -1. Combine all differentiated terms and solve for dy/dx to find dy.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In equations where y is not isolated, we differentiate both sides with respect to x, treating y as a function of x, and apply the chain rule to terms involving y.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function, multiplied by the derivative of the inner function. This rule is crucial when differentiating terms like y^(3/2) with respect to x, where y is a function of x.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Solving for dy
After applying implicit differentiation, the goal is to solve for dy/dx, which represents the derivative of y with respect to x. This involves isolating dy/dx on one side of the equation, often requiring algebraic manipulation to combine like terms and factor out dy/dx, ultimately expressing it in terms of x and y.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations
