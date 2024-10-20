Given the functions ﻿ h ( x ) = 2 x 3 − 4 h\left(x\right)=2x^3-4 h(x)=2x3−4﻿ and ﻿ k ( x ) = x 2 + 2 k\left(x\right)=x^2+2 k(x)=x2+2﻿, find and fully simplify ﻿ h ⋅ k ( x ) h\cdot k\left(x\right) h⋅k(x)﻿