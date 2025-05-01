Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Transformations
Multiple Choice
Given the equation y = f(x - 3) + 2, what kind of transformation does this represent?
A
A shift 3 units to the right and 2 units up
B
A reflection over the y-axis
C
A vertical stretch by a factor of 2
D
A shift 3 units to the left and 2 units down
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the general form of transformations for functions. The equation y = f(x - h) + k represents a horizontal shift by h units and a vertical shift by k units. If h > 0, the shift is to the right; if h < 0, the shift is to the left. Similarly, if k > 0, the shift is upward; if k < 0, the shift is downward.
Step 2: Analyze the given equation y = f(x - 3) + 2. Here, the term (x - 3) indicates a horizontal shift. Since the subtraction of 3 is present, it corresponds to a shift 3 units to the right.
Step 3: Examine the +2 outside the function. This represents a vertical shift. Since the value is positive, it corresponds to a shift 2 units upward.
Step 4: Combine the transformations. The equation y = f(x - 3) + 2 represents a shift 3 units to the right and 2 units up.
Step 5: Verify that no other transformations (such as reflections or stretches) are present in the equation. The absence of negative signs or multiplication factors confirms that the only transformations are the shifts described.
